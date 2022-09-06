Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra laughs and plays with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in unseen photo, calls her 'my whole heart'

Priyanka Chopra laughs and plays with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in unseen photo, calls her 'my whole heart'

Published on Sep 06, 2022

Priyanka Chopra shared an unseen photo with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Nick Jonas and Priyanka welcomed their baby earlier this year.

Actor Priyanka Chopra has treated her fans to a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Priyanka posted an unseen photo as she played with Malti Marie. However, Priyanka did not show the face of her daughter. Priyanka and her husband-singer Nick Jonas have so far not revealed Malti Marie's face. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra shares daughter Malti's clip vibing to Sonam Kapoor's song Sasural Genda Phool)

In the picture, Priyanka sat on a couch as she tilted backwards and lifted Malti Marie. Priyanka laughed as she held her baby. The mother-daughter duo were captured as they spent time outdoors. In the photo, Priyanka wore a white dress. She captioned the post, "My whole (red heart emoji)" and added a white heart emoji to cover Malti's face.

Priyanka has been regularly sharing pictures of Malti Marie on Instagram. Recently, Priyanka also gave fans a glimpse of her weekend with Malti Marie. In the photo, Priyanka held her daughter as she embraced her while clicking a selfie.

Earlier, the actor shared an adorable video of Malti Marie, while the song Genda Phool from Delhi 6, featuring actors Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, played in the background. In the video, the baby enjoyed the music, as she kept nodding her head to the beats of the song. Priyanka captioned the post, "Saturday mornings be like..."

Priyanka and Nick married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Fans will see Priyanka in several projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me as well as the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will hit release on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

