Priyanka Chopra shares daughter Malti's clip vibing to Sonam Kapoor's song Sasural Genda Phool. Watch

Priyanka Chopra shared a video featuring her daughter Malti Marie. She also played Sonam Kapoor-Abhishek Bachchan's film Delhi 6's song Genda Phool in the background. Priyanka can also be heard giggling in the video. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra shares pics of daughter Malti Marie surrounded by their dogs at LA home, chilling in new outfits

In the video, Malti is seen to be enjoying the music, as she kept nodding her head to the beats of the song. Priyanka captioned the post, "Saturday mornings be like..." Actors Farhan Akhtar and Dia Mirza dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post. One fan commented, “Cutest post on internet today.” Another one said, “The way she is enjoying the music is woah!” One more fan said, ”She is the cutest baby," many others dropped heart emojis.

On Monday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share how she spent last weekend with Malti Marie. In the photo, Priyanka was seen holding her seven-month-old daughter as she embraced her and took a selfie.

In the photos, a black thread was tied around Malti's wrist and also around her ankle.

Priyanka and her husband, singer Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced on Instagram that they have welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Priyanka has a couple of international projects in the pipeline such as, It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will release on Amazon Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. Priyanka will also be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

