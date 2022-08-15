Priyanka Chopra shares pics of daughter Malti Marie surrounded by their dogs at LA home, chilling in new outfits

Actor Priyanka Chopra gave glimpses of her Sunday which she spent with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka posted a clip as she showed several colourful onesies kept on hangers. She wrote, "MM approved (smiling face with hearts and check mark emojis)." (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra shares close-up photo of daughter Malti Marie)

Malti Marie, in a picture, lay on her stomach holding a pink cushion as a book was kept in front of her. The toddler was surrounded by toys in the picture, clicked from the top. In another photo, Priyanka gave a peek at her living room. Malti Marie played with toys as she lay in a baby activity gym. Priyanka edited her daughter's face with a white heart emoji.

In the photo, Malti Marie wore a green and pink dress and a pink band on her head. Priyanka and her husband-singer Nick Jonas' three dogs--Diana, Panda and Gino sat next to the baby. Priyanka sat on a couch as she clicked the photo. She tagged all the Instagram accounts of her dogs. Priyanka captioned the post, "All my babies. Perfect Sunday."

The last photo featured Malti Marie wearing a customised onesie. The words 'protected by Gino, Diana & Panda' were written on it. Here too, Priyanka added a white heart emoji to Malti Marie's face. She wrote, "Thank you chummu masi @chickyp85."

Though Priyanka hasn't yet revealed Malti Marie's face, she has been sharing glimpses of her daughter with her fans. Recently, Priyanka posted a photo of her daughter sporting a white T-shirt that read, "desi girl." It revealed half of Malti Marie's face and her hands and legs. Priyanka and Nick announced in January that they welcomed their first child via surrogacy.

Priyanka will be seen in several projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel, is an upcoming sci-fi drama series directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. She will also feature in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

