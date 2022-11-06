Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wish Kevin Jonas on his 35th birthday with throwback pics. See here

As Kevin Jonas clocked his 35th birthday, his brother, singer Nick Jonas, and sister-in-law, actor Priyanka Chopra, wished him. Taking to Instagram Stories, both Priyanka and Nick wished Kevin Jonas with throwback pictures along with sweet notes. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra spotted in Delhi, signing autographs in comfy outfit. Watch)

Nick Jonas took a trip down memory lane and posted a throwback photo of the two brothers performing on stage. Clicked several years ago, the duo played their guitars as they smiled. Sharing the photo, Nick wrote, "Happy Birthday to my big bro @kevinjonas love you man!" He also added a 'happy birthday' sticker. While Nick wore a white T-shirt, black pants and a sweater, Kevin was seen in a T-shirt, matching pants and a jacket.

On her Instagram, Priyanka posted a photo of Kevin sitting by a swimming pool munching popcorn. He held a neon green phone, while looking away from the camera. In the picture, Kevin wore a multi-coloured shirt and white pants. The picture was seemingly clicked at Nick and Priyanka's Los Angeles home. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "Happy Birthday @kevinjonas! Wishing you a day full of smiles."

Priyanka is currently in India for the promotion of her hair care brand. The actor reached Mumbai earlier this week and then travelled to Delhi. She has been posting pictures and videos as she decked up and attended events. Sharing photos of herself on Instagram in her latest post, Priyanka added a dizzy symbol emoji. In the photos, Priyanka wore a black and white outfit along with white heels and also carried a bag.

Fans will see Priyanka in several films including Love Again alongside Sam Heughan. The film will be released on May 12, 2023. The romantic drama is written and directed by Jim Strouse. Love Again also stars Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinze Kene and Celia Imrie.

She will also feature in the web series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers. Citadel will be released on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. In Bollywood, she will star with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

