Priyanka Chopra spotted in Delhi, signing autographs in comfy outfit. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra travelled to Delhi late on Friday night for the launch and promotion of her haircare brand. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video of the actor exiting the Delhi airport. At the airport, Priyanka also signed an autograph for her fan.

Before getting inside her car, she spoke to a few people. For her travel, the actor wore a white shirt and flared black pants with matching boots. The actor also wore a mask and carried a bag. Reacting to the clip, a fan said, "The global Star." Another person commented, "Love her so much." "She's so gorgeous and beautiful," read another comment.

In another video, Priyanka was seen at the Mumbai airport ahead of her travel. She interacted with her friends and also hugged them. The actor also waved at the paparazzi before entering the terminal building.

Priyanka's next Bollywood film is Jee Le Zaraa in which she will be seen with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Recently, Priyanka said she has spent enough time playing second fiddle to heroes in her two decades in the movies and is hoping that this film will help women actors have more agency in their lives.

"I have spent a long time in my career where we have always been secondary to men. The heroes decide where the movie is shot, who is cast and what's happening. It is boring. We are living in a time where women need to be able to have agency in their lives. I called up Alia and Katrina, this is before Farhan or anybody came (on board). I called the girls first. I was sitting at home and I wanted to do a Hindi movie. But I wanted it to be on the terms of women," the actor told news agency PTI.

Priyanka is also looking forward to the premiere of the Amazon original series Citadel, executive produced by the Russo Brothers--Anthony and Joe Russo. Priyanka and Richard Madden are headlining the series, which also stars Roland Moller. Priyanka also has the romance drama Love Again in the pipeline. Love Again stars Priyanka and Sam Heughan. Written and directed by Jim Strouse, it will now hit the screens on May 12, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON