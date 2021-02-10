Priyanka Chopra on dealing with 'Plastic Chopra' tag after botched surgery left her with 'obviously different nose'

Priyanka Chopra has spoken about why her nose suddenly started looking drastically different in the early 2000s. It happened because of a botched surgery, and left the actor 'horrified' at what had happened.

Priyanka spoke about the incident in her recently release memoir, Unfinished. She discussed the fallout of the surgery, and the tag 'Plastic Chopra' that was given to her.

She wrote, according to People, that she had trouble breathing, and it was discovered that she had a 'polyp' in her nasal cavity. Believing it to be a routine procedure, Priyanka decided to have the polyp surgically removed. This was in 2001, the year after she won Miss World, and around when she decided to take a plunge into the film industry.

She wrote, "While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and the bridge collapsed. When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn't me anymore." Priyanka continued, "I felt devastated and hopeless. Every time I looked in the mirror, a stranger looked back at me, and I didn’t think my sense of self or my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow."

As a result of the botch-up, the tag 'Plastic Chopra' was given to her in the media. Priyanka wrote that while she was 'dared' to give an explanation for her 'obviously different nose', she chose to 'draw a line' and not speak about it publicly.

She wrote, "I decided that there was a line I was going to draw in my life. I am an entertainer. That’s what I’ve signed on to do, and that’s what I love doing. I will say my lines, dance my dance, hit my mark. I’ll do my best to make you laugh, and I’ll do my best to make you cry, but just because I’m a public person doesn’t mean everything about my life has to be public knowledge. I get to choose what I share and when I share it."

Priyanka ended up getting corrective surgeries to fix the damage done. "While it took a few years of seeing a stranger gazing back at me every time I looked in the mirror, I've gotten accustomed to this face. Now when I look in the mirror, I am no longer surprised; I've made peace with this slightly different me," she wrote.

