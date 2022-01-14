Priyanka Chopra on why she slammed journo who questioned her ‘contribution to movies': 'That just pissed me off'

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas announced the Oscars 2021 nominees in London last year. While their fans were excited to see them together on their televisions, a few people were a little less pleased.

Australian journalist Peter Ford questioned Nick and Priyanka's qualifications for the same. “No disrespect to these two but I’m not sure their contribution to movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees,” he wrote in a tweet. Priyanka did not take it lying down. She shared a screen recording of her scrolling down her filmography of more than 60 movies on IMDb. She wrote, "Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration @mrpford."

Now, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka said that the episode did upset her. “I usually don’t get mad, but that just pissed me off,” she said.

Priyanka also talked about recent rumours about the alleged rift between her and Nick, sparked by her decision to drop ‘Jonas’ from her name on Instagram. She refuted the rumours by showering cheeky comments on Nick's posts. However, she did say that being on social media comes with it cons.

“It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate,” Priyanka said. “It’s just a professional hazard…. Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that,” she added.

Priyanka later said that she dropped Nick's surname from her name only to make her handle match the one she has on Twitter.

