Priyanka Chopra posed for selfie with Nick Jonas, congratulates him for completing Remember This tour: 'You did it’

Actor Priyanka Chopra often shares pictures with husband, Nick Jonas on social media. On Thursday, they had a special reason to celebrate. Priyanka shared a series of pictures on Instagram and congratulated Nick for wrapping up the Jonas Brothers' Remember This tour.

Priyanka captioned her post, “So proud of you @nickjonas. The goal is the Bowl! And you did it. Congratulations on the wrap of the Remember this tour!” In the post, she also tagged Nick’s brothers, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas.

In the first picture, Priyanka and Nick can be seen posing for a selfie. In the second picture, Joe, Nick and Kevin can be seen posing in front of a sign board which reads, “Jonas Brothers Kelsea Ballerini Tonight 7 PM. Sold Out.”

Nick kicked off the tour in Las Vegas on August 20, 2021 with a celebratory cake from Priyanka. Nick shared a photo of the cake on his Instagram handle, and in the caption, wrote, "Thanks @priyankachopra you're the best. Wish you were here." The cake was decorated with a photo of the three brothers and iced with "Congrats. I love you baby. This tour will be one to remember!"

The announcement for the Remember This Tour was made on May 19, 2021. The tour had 44 shows at outdoor venues around the United States. During the tour, the Jonas Brothers required all fans attending their shows to present a proof of vaccination against Covid-19 or a negative Covid-19 report. The brothers released a statement on social media saying "We believe this is the best thing we can do for our fans, our hard working crew, and the communities we're visiting."

Priyanka was recently shooting for Citadel in Spain. On the work front, apart from Citadel. She has wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling.