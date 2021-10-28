Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra posed for selfie with Nick Jonas, congratulates him for completing Remember This tour: 'You did it’
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra posed for selfie with Nick Jonas, congratulates him for completing Remember This tour: 'You did it’

Priyanka Chopra congratulated husband Nick Jonas for completing the Remember This tour. The tour started on August 20, 2021 from Las Vegas.
Priyanka Chopra congratulates husband Nick Jonas for completing the Remember This tour
Published on Oct 28, 2021 02:17 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Priyanka Chopra often shares pictures with husband, Nick Jonas on social media. On Thursday, they had a special reason to celebrate. Priyanka shared a series of pictures on Instagram and congratulated Nick for wrapping up the Jonas Brothers' Remember This tour.

Priyanka captioned her post, “So proud of you @nickjonas. The goal is the Bowl! And you did it. Congratulations on the wrap of the Remember this tour!” In the post, she also tagged Nick’s brothers, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. 

RELATED STORIES

In the first picture, Priyanka and Nick can be seen posing for a selfie. In the second picture, Joe, Nick and Kevin can be seen posing in front of a sign board which reads, “Jonas Brothers Kelsea Ballerini Tonight 7 PM. Sold Out.”

Nick kicked off the tour in Las Vegas on August 20, 2021 with a celebratory cake from Priyanka. Nick shared a photo of the cake on his Instagram handle, and in the caption, wrote, "Thanks @priyankachopra you're the best. Wish you were here." The cake was decorated with a photo of the three brothers and iced with "Congrats. I love you baby. This tour will be one to remember!" 

The announcement for the Remember This Tour was made on May 19, 2021. The tour had 44 shows at outdoor venues around the United States. During the tour, the Jonas Brothers required all fans attending their shows to present a proof of vaccination against Covid-19 or a negative Covid-19 report. The brothers released a statement on social media saying "We believe this is the best thing we can do for our fans, our hard working crew, and the communities we're visiting." 

Read More: Priyanka reunites with Nick in Spain, gives him a tight hug in unseen picture

Priyanka was recently shooting for Citadel in Spain. On the work front, apart from Citadel. She has wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra jonas brothers nick jonas
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shraddha Kapoor: I don’t think talk about my personal life takes away the focus from my work

9

Meet the Eternals: Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris

Shah Rukh pouts with co-stars in old, unseen BTS pics from Diwali ad shoot

Shahid shares pics of his 'morning' view with Mira, Ishaan calls them 'cayuties'
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP