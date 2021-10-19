Priyanka Chopra reunites with Nick Jonas as he travels to Spain, gives him a tight hug in unseen picture

Actor Priyanka Chopra has featured in a new unseen picture by her husband singer Nick Jonas. Taking to Instagram Stories, Nick shared a selfie in which Priyanka hugged him from behind.

In the picture, Priyanka Chopra wore a black and white dress as she kept her hair loose. Nick Jonas sported a green sleeveless T-shirt. The couple smiled for the camera with the blue ocean behind them. They were accompanied by their friends.

Nick shared the picture as a birthday post for their friend Akari Kalai. He wrote, "Happy birthday to one of the best there is. Love you @akarikalai." He also posted a 'happy birthday' sticker in his story.

Currently, she is in Spain, where she is shooting for the next schedule of her upcoming thriller series Citadel. She has been sharing pictures from her time spent there.

Priyanka shared a new picture of her dinner on Monday night. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of her meal along with a red rose. She captioned her post, "That kinda night." She geotagged her location to Valencia and also tagged her mother Madhu Chopra, Nick, and his brother Franklin Jonas.

Recently she went scuba diving and shared pictures on Instagram. She captioned her post, “There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God. I was very honoured that the camera crew from Citadel let me crash their party!”

"Big shoutout to the @alisubbuceo team. Penélope, Victor, Alejandro and everyone else, thank you for such a magical experience. I really needed it!! Thank you @tsigel for taking us out! So fun hanging with Sam, Paul, Josh, Tobias, Andy, Christina and Victor. Sunday well done! PS: @franklinjonas so happy you’re here!" she added.

Nick and Priyanka express their love for each other often. During a recent Jonas Brothers concert, Nick addressed Priyanka as the 'absolute perfect life partner'. In a video on Instagram, Nick addressed the audience with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. "Marriage is by far the best decision I ever made, thankfully I found the absolute perfect life partner," he said as reported by news agency ANI.

Priyanka and Nick's tied the knot in 2018. The duo got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace and later hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline including The Matrix Resurrections, Text For You and the recently announced Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Along with Nick, she recently joined the production team for the upcoming family comedy Chicken and Biscuits.