Priyanka Chopra reacts to brother Siddharth Chopra’s rumoured girlfriend Neelam's birthday post for him

Actor Priyanka Chopra has reacted to the birthday post for her brother Siddharth Chopra by his rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya. Taking to Instagram, Neelam had shared a series of pictures featuring Siddharth in his childhood as well as photos of the two together. Siddharth celebrated his birthday on Monday.

Neelam Upadhyaya captioned her post, "There are some feelings you will never find words for; you will learn to name them after the ones who gave them to you”-Maza Dohta #happybirthdayboo #sunshineinhumanform." Reacting to the post, Priyanka Chopra dropped a series of emojis including fire, clapping hands and heart-eyes. Siddharth Chopra also posted several emojis--raising hands, hugging and heart-eyes.

Siddharth rang in his birthday on Monday.

Priyanka, too, had shared a post to mark Siddharth's birthday. On Instagram, she had shared their childhood picture and also a recent picture of Siddharth posing with their mother Madhu Chopra. She had captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Sid! Love you and wish I was there to celebrate you wishing u so much joy and laughter. (sic)"

Last year in October on Neelam's birthday, Priyanka Chopra had wished her on Instagram Stories. Priyanka had shared a picture of Neelam with the entire family--including husband Nick Jonas and Madhu. She has captioned it, “Happy birthday Neelam. Have a wonderful one! @neelamupadhyaya.”

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya were first linked together at the Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in 2019 when they had arrived in colour-coordinated outfits. Neelam made her big-screen debut in 2012 with the Telugu film Mr 7. She also starred in the Telugu film Action 3D as well as Tamil films Om Shanthi Om and Unnodu Oru Naal.

Also Read | BTS on Tonight Show: K-pop group reveals they've never met Ed Sheeran, Jimin cringes seeing his debut pic

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently in the UK. She is shooting for her upcoming projects. Last week, she was spotted attending the Wimbledon 2021 finals in London. Priyanka was accompanied by Natasha Poonawala and a friend to the matches over the weekend.

Priyanka has wrapped filming of Text For You. She is currently completing Citadel, an international series with Richard Madden. Her upcoming projects also include Matrix 4, a dance reality show with Nick and another show with Mindy Kaling.