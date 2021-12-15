Priyanka Chopra reacts to her goofy photo hugging a tree on Citadel sets, says 'lol this picture kills me'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has reacted to her goofy picture clicked on the sets of Citadel by crew member Michael Wood. Taking to Instagram, Michael shared a post of Priyanka hugging a tree.

In the photo, Priyanka Chopra rested her face against a tree, with one of her eyes closed and a bored expression. Sharing the post, Michael captioned it, "When you line up a shot on Artemis & take a photo of the shows co-lead like this… only 2 things are gonna happen… a/ She’ll love it… b/ you’ll get fired!! ….PHEW!!…. A whole lotta love & respect for this amazing Woman over Citadel’s incredible 9-month journey… She knocked it out the park, day in, day out… #priyankachopra #Citadel."

Reacting to the post, Priyanka commented, "Means the most to me. Thank you for your leadership." Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared the post, tagged Michael and wrote, "Lol this picture kills me."

Earlier this week, Priyanka had shared a bunch of pictures after the shooting of Citadel ended. The above picture featured in the post. “Photo dump* It’s a wrap on #Citadel Phew.. a whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here some you don’t. It’s been hard but when you all see it.. it will be worth it! Onwards and upwards @amazonstudios,” Priyanka captioned the post.

After wrapping up work in London, Priyanka flew to New York. She has been busy since with the promotions of her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections. Priyanka has been sharing pictures of her looks for the promotional events. On Wednesday, she posted photos in which she wore a snake printed dress under a long jacket, kept her hair loose and opted for black shoes.

Meanwhile, Citadel, a multi-series franchise, also features Richard Madden and Roland Moller. It has been executive produced by Russo Brothers.

Priyanka will be seen next in The Matrix Resurrections, slated to hit the cinemas on December 22. It also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Keanu Reeves and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

She has several other projects in the pipeline including Jim Strouse's Text For You. She will also start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Along with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, she recently joined the production team for the upcoming family comedy Chicken and Biscuits.

