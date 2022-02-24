Priyanka Chopra reacts to Rosie O'Donnell's apology in which she called her 'Chopra wife': Take time to google my name

Priyanka Chopra has shared a note on her Instagram Stories slamming comedian Rosie O'Donnell who shared a not so decent apology for confusing the actor as the daughter of Deepak Chopra, who is a popular writer based in the US. Rosie referred to Priyanka with phrases like ‘Nick Jonas’ wife', 'someone Chopra’ and even ‘the Chopra wife’ while apologising to her for the ‘awkward’ encounter.

Priyanka Chopra is the daughter of late Dr Ashok Chopra and Dr Madhu Chopra. Priyanka's father was a physician in the Indian Army.

Priyanka said in the note, "Hi everyone. Some thoughts.. I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to Google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly. We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as ‘someone’ or 'wife' especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing."

Priyanka Chopra shared a note.

She further added, “Also PS - As I've said before, not all Chopras are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smiths are related to the legendary Will Smith.”

Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas hailed her on his Instagram Stories by reacting to the note, saying, “Well said my love.”

Rosie O'Donnell had shared a TikTok video on Instagram on Sunday in which she talked about her encounter with Priyanka and Nick at a restaurant in Malibu. She claimed that she reached out to the couple to greet them. She said, “So when I said, ‘Hi Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom’ and ‘Hi (Priyanka) I know your dad.’ She goes, 'You do? Who's my dad?' And I am like, ‘Deepak’. She's like, ‘No and Chopra is a common name,’ I felt so embarrassed."

Sharing the incident, she asked her fans if she was the only one who mistook Priyanka as Deepak Chopra's daughter. Apologising to Priyanka and Nick for greeting them in such an awkward way, she said, “Nick Jonas, I apologise, and to the Chopra wife, I apologise too.”

Priyanka' fans lashed out at the comedian for not knowing who she was and also for calling her Nick's wife instead of referring to her by name. A fan commented on Rosie's video, “Eek. That is definitely extremely embarrassing. Poor Priyanka. I probably would have learned her name before I recorded this.” Another said, “You are the only one who thought that."

