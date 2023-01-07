Priyanka Chopra recalls 'magical' Caribbean holiday with Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas: 'They are close friends of mine'

Priyanka Chopra spoke about her and actor-singer Nick Jonas' honeymoon in the Caribbean in a new piece for a travel portal. The actor and her husband had visited Mustique, a private island, after their 2018 wedding. She recalled visiting the place again just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit along with Nick, his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, and their wives – entrepreneur Danielle Jonas and actor Sophie Turner. Priyanka called Sophie and Danielle 'close friends of hers' as she narrated how one day during the trip, they got wet in the rain, jumped in the pool for a swim, and ended the night with karaoke. Also read: Sophie Turner says ‘Priyanka Chopra’s the biggest thing in India right now. They worship her over there’

In addition to going on triple dates with each other and taking vacations with the Jonas family, Danielle and Sophie were also bridesmaids at Priyanka Chopra's wedding to Nick. The couple married in Rajasthan in December 2018 in two grand wedding ceremonies – one following Christian traditions, and another one with Hindu rituals.

Speaking about her bond with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, and recalling their holiday with Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas, Priyanka said in a piece for Conde Nast Traveler, "The last time I went (to Mustique) was just before Covid-19 hit. My husband had organized a writing camp with his brothers and producers, and I went along with their spouses, who are close friends of mine. One day, we spouses were driving around the island in our golf carts, and the skies burst right open. We stopped our buggies and just basked in the glory of nature."

She continued, "When we returned home, we decided to stay wet and jumped in the pool for a swim. Later, we likely got pizza at Firefly, or cocktails or a glass of wine at The Cotton House, and ended the night with karaoke—I love singing anything by Mariah or Whitney—and a little nightcap of coconut water on the beach. Having days like this with the people I'm close to is what vacation is all about. And to have had this trip just before the world shifted was really magical. Eventually, life is about making memories, right? I like to keep my memory box really full."

In January 2022, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced via Instagram that they had welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. They shared the news in a post that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." Three months later, the name of their child was revealed – Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Last year, both Nick and Priyanka shared glimpses of their first Holi, Diwali and Christmas celebrations with Malti, who turns one this month.

