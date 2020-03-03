Sophie Turner on Priyanka Chopra: ‘She’s biggest thing in India right now. They worship her over there’

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 19:01 IST

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner heaped praises on her sister-in-law and Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra in a new interview to Elle US. She talked about being a part of the Jonas familly and getting two ‘built-in girlfriends’ in her sisters-in-law (Priyanka and Danielle Jonas).

Talking about Priyanka, Sophie said she had to remind herself that Priyanka is a much senior actor. “With Pri, especially, it’s kind of crazy. You have to remind yourself that she’s basically had a 20-year career in Bollywood already. She’s like the biggest thing in India right now,” she said. Sophie also mentioned the craze behind Priyanka in India. “When we went there for her and Nick’s wedding, we were treated like royalty. They worship her over there,” she said.

Sophie and her singer husband Joe Jonas attended the wedding of Priyanka and Nick Jonas in Jodhpur in December 2018. The wedding was nothing short of a royal affair, arranged at the grand Umaid Bhawan Palace for multiple days of festivities. The wedding was widely reported in Indian media and also overseas.

Now both the brothers and their wives live close to each other in US. “It’s kinda crazy. But she’s just the nicest person, and they live, like, 10 minutes away. And even though Kevin and Danielle live in New Jersey, we see them all the time. It’s like we’re all one big family, because the boys are best friends,” Sophie said.

After Game of Thrones, Sophie was seen as Jean Grey in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.The film was a box office flop. She will soon be seen in a web series titled Survive, in which she plays a suicidal woman who is stranded in an isolated place after a plane crash.

Recent reports claimed that Sophie and Joe are expecting their first child. The couple, however, has not confirmed or denied the reports so far.

