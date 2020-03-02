Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ cowboy Sunday featured horses and a beach, see pics

bollywood

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 10:22 IST

No Netflix and chill for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas; the celeb couple sure likes to mix it up. If over the New Year, they went about riding snowmobiles, they are spending their Sundays of the spring on horseback. Nick shared a few photos, simply titled Sunday over the weekend.

Both Nick and Priyanka were seen in the gear for horseback riding, including cowboy hats. The couple went horseback riding in Carpinteria , California, by a picturesque beach.

It has been a busy week for Nick as he made his debut as a coach on The Voice. Priyanka was very much at her husband’s side, sharing videos and writing tweets. Nick was teased about his age by fellow coach and singer Kelly Clarkson. She told him that she was a “decade older than” him – she is 37, while he is 27 – he replied, “My wife is 37. It’s cool”.

A few days ago, he also wrote a thank you post to his fans one year after the success of Sucker. Sharing photos from the shoot of the song that also featured Priyanka alongside Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, he wrote, “We’ve had so many ups and downs as a band & today as we’re all sitting here reflecting on the last year, we can’t help but realize how lucky we are. We have the best fans in the world and we get to do all of this as a family?! Happy 1 Year to you guys and we love you all. Thank you!”

While Nick did not mention the song, his brother Joe did speak about it. Posting a throwback video, he wrote: “This is a video from February 18th, 2019. 10 days before our big announcement and we were doing a little practicing for the NYC show at The Box we were planning to have on Sucker release day. I’m always amazed that these songs still hold so much magic for us and you guys. Thanks so much for everything this past year. Also update - Shit still together.”