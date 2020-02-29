Priyanka Chopra takes centrestage as Nick Jonas shares unseen pics from their first single Sucker. See pics

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband and American singer Nick Jonas are hugely popular in India. On Friday, Nick took to Instagram to look back in time and recall fond memories as Jonas Brothers’ album Sucker turned a year old. He also posted a few behind the scene pictures featuring his wife Priyanka and his family from the making of the song.

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas and other family members in unseen pics from Sucker’s shoot.

He wrote: “We’ve had so many ups and downs as a band & today as we’re all sitting here reflecting on the last year, we can’t help but realize how lucky we are. We have the best fans in the world and we get to do all of this as a family?! Happy 1 Year to you guys and we love you all. Thank you!” While Nick did not mention the song, his brother Joe did speak about it. Posting a throwback video, he wrote: “This is a video from February 18th, 2019. 10 days before our big announcement and we were doing a little practicing for the NYC show at The Box we were planning to have on Sucker release day. I’m always amazed that these songs still hold so much magic for us and you guys. Thanks so much for everything this past year. Also update - Shit still together.”

Sucker featured three of the four Jonas Brothers -- Nick, Joe and Kevin Jr -- along with their wives -- Priyanka, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. In one of the pictures, shared by Nick, Priyanka and he walk hand-in-hand while the second picture has all three couples, sitting by a table out in the open.

Priyanka, meanwhile, remains busy with her acting and modelling assignments. The actor has featured on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine’s Singapore edition. The actor took to Instagram to share pictures of the cover and from the shoot. On the acting front, she will be seen in Amazon Studios movie called Sheela on Ma Anand Sheela, the aide of Osho, made famous by Netflix documentary Wild Wild Country. She has also finished shooting for a Netflix film, Ramin Bahrani-directed The White Tiger and will play lead in another Netflix film, We Can Be Heroes.

