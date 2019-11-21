e-paper
Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner cheer for Nick Jonas, Joe and Kevin as Sucker gets Grammy nomination

As the Jonas Brothers’ Sucker got a Grammy nomination, Priyanka Chopra shared a montage of behind-the-scenes pictures from the making of the hit number.

music Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in a still from Sucker.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in a still from Sucker.
         

The Jonas Brothers – Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas – were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 62nd Grammy Awards. They received the prestigious nomination for their comeback single Sucker, and Priyanka Chopra is over the moon.

The actor congratulated her husband Nick and his brothers on their achievement. Priyanka tweeted a montage of behind-the-scenes pictures from the making of the smash-hit number. “So proud of you, @jonasbrothers! I love you @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas @RecordingAcad. #GRAMMYs,” she wrote.

 

Joe’s wife Sophie Turner also could not contain her excitement. She took to her Instagram story to share a screenshot of Sucker in the nominations list and wrote, “Oh my god, yaaaaaaaaass.”

Sophie Turner cheered for the Jonas Brothers on Instagram.
Sophie Turner cheered for the Jonas Brothers on Instagram.

Interestingly, Priyanka and Sophie featured in the music video of Sucker, along with Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas.

Nick shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram account, thanking fans for their love and support. “On January 13, 2018, we were all in Mammoth having a boys weekend and ended up having some very honest conversations. It started with an idea of doing a Vegas residency with no new music and eventually we got to a place where we were okay with doing a documentary of some kind telling a story of the past. We weren’t all the way there, though. The road to get where we are today was not easy, it took a lot of healing and time to even be comfortable with doing something together,” he wrote on Instagram.

Adding that there were some “really tough moments” along the way, Nick said that he was grateful for how things turned out. “We get to be back on stage together again, as brothers, where we belong and making music that we love and are proud of. We truly couldn’t be happier…as artists, as friends and as brothers. To think a year ago, we hadn’t even released music… This nomination means the world,” he wrote.

This is the Jonas Brothers’ second Grammy nomination. In 2009, the band was in the running for Best New Artist, but lost out to Adele.

