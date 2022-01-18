Priyanka Chopra remembers wearing mangalsutra for first time, reveals she wondered 'is it too patriarchal?'

Priyanka Chopra, who is often seen wearing her mangalsutra, talked about how she felt when she wore it for the first time after marrying American actor-singer Nick Jonas.

Priyanka shared a brand endorsement on her Instagram page for a jewellery brand that has introduced a modern mangalsutra. The actor talked about wearing a mangalsutra as a married woman. She said, “I remember when I wore mine for the first time… because we have grown with the idea of what it means. It was just a very special moment for me. At the same time, as a modern woman, I also understand the repercussions of what it means. Do I like the idea of wearing mangalsutra or is it too patriarchal? But at the same time, I am that generation that's sort of in the middle. Maintain tradition but know who you are and what you stand for. And we'll see the next generation of girls might do differently.”

Mentioning how she is also trying to take traditions forward, she wrote, “A conversation starter for sure. The beautiful understated @bulgari mangalsutra, designed with love and respect by @lucia_silvestri. Take traditions forward by knowing who and what you stand for… I’m trying and learning every day.”

She also told the other person the reason behind the use of black beads in a mangalsutra. “The black is basically to ward off evil, to protect you,” she added.

Priyanka had stepped out wearing a mangalsutra soon after her wedding with Nick in December 2018. The couple has been married for three years now and lives at their posh residence in Los Angeles. Priyanka often shares glimpses of how she continues to follow Indian tradition and culture even in the US.

