Priyanka Chopra requests help for Ukraine amid Russian invasion: ‘There are innocent lives in this war zone’

Priyanka Chopra has reacted to the ongoing Ukraine crisis, which has thrown the lives of innocent residents of the European nation out of gear. She has called the situation ‘terrifying’ and has asked for contribution on behalf of Unicef to help them. Priyanka shared a video of a news coverage on the situation in Russia-invaded Ukraine, showing how people have turned subway stations into underground bunkers to stay safe during the Russia-Ukraine war. Read more: Full Coverage: Russia-Ukraine conflict

The actor wrote, “The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future. It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world.”

Asking people to reach out for help, Priyanka added, "There are innocent lives living in this war zone. They are just like you and me. Here is more info at the link in my bio about how to assist the people of Ukraine." Priyanka was appointed as Global Unicef Goodwill Ambassador in 2016.

Russia launched a military operation on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin made the announcement in a surprise televised address. An estimated 100,000 people fled as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities.

Recently, actor Sonu Sood urged the Indian Embassy in Ukraine to help find an alternative route for the evacuation of stranded Indians. He tweeted on Thursday, "There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are struck in Ukraine, I am sure Government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety. #IndiansInUkraine."

Actor Tillotama Shome, among others, also expressed anguish over the Ukraine crisis. She wrote on Twitter, “I worry incessantly for my mother who is battling cancer in the midst of covid. But when I think of the families and cancer patients in the middle of war, my brain just ceases to comprehend. Nothing absolutely nothing is uglier than war. Mother's don't give life for war.”

Richa Chadha reacted to the crisis and wrote on her Twitter account, “Every annexation/withdrawal of troops that push a country back into the Dark Ages/new data privacy rules, everything that’ll happen now will happen to ‘further democracy’ and in ‘national interest’. If people don’t fight for freedom, we’ll be glorified serfs again.”

