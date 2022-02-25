Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: Arranging evacuation flights for Chinese citizens in Ukraine, says China
Live

Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: Arranging evacuation flights for Chinese citizens in Ukraine, says China

Russia Ukraine News LIVE updates: The Ukrainian government, which is struggling to fight the Russian forces, has pleaded for global help.
Ukrainian servicemen are seen next to a destroyed armoured vehicle, which they said belongs to the Russian army, outside Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Ukrainian servicemen are seen next to a destroyed armoured vehicle, which they said belongs to the Russian army, outside Kharkiv, Ukraine.(Reuters Photo)
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 09:42 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, carrying out airstrikes on its cities and military bases and sending in troops from three sides of the country. The Ukrainian government, which is struggling to fight the Russian forces, has pleaded for global help. 

“Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself and won’t give up its freedom,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted on Thursday. 

According to the reports, as many as 137 people were killed and 316 were wounded on the first day of Russia's attack on Ukraine. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin has justified the invasion by asserting the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine. Putin also warned that any interference would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

Meanwhile, the United States became the latest country to impose sanctions on Russia. President Joe Biden said his government will block assets of large Russian banks, impose export controls aimed at the nation’s high-tech needs and sanction its business oligarchs. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 25, 2022 09:42 AM IST

    Thousand anti-war protesters detained in Russia

    Russia has detained more than 1,700 people that protested against Moscow's action to launch a full-scale evacuation in Ukraine on Thursday. 

  • Feb 25, 2022 09:10 AM IST

    Arranging evacuation flights for Chinese citizens in Ukraine, says China

    China said on Friday that it is arranging evacuation flights for its citizens stuck in Ukraine as the conditions have deteriorated sharply. According to a statement by the Chinese embassy, scheduling of evacuation flights will depend on the flight safety situation. Expressing concerns at the crisis in Ukraine, the embassy refused to mention anything about Russian invasion in the above statement. 

  • Feb 25, 2022 08:58 AM IST

    Enemy marked me down as target 1, family as target 2: Ukraine President says Russia wants to destroy head of state

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said that he will stay in capital city Kyiv as Russian forces advanced towards the country. 

    In a video message, Zelenskiy referred to Russia as the enemy and said,"The  enemy has marked me down as the number one target," Zelenskiy warned in a video message. “My family is the number two target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state,” he added. 

  • Feb 25, 2022 08:42 AM IST

    Two loud blasts heard in Kyiv, reports AFP

    On Friday morning, two loud blasts were heard in Ukraine's captial Kyiv, news agency AFP reported. 

  • Feb 25, 2022 08:09 AM IST

    Gold prices surge after volatile session

    Gold prices across the globe rose on Friday after a volatile session, as investors analysed the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed by the West on Russia. 

    According to news agency Reuters, spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,909.06 per ounce by 0204 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.8% to $1,910.70.

  • Feb 25, 2022 07:42 AM IST

    Vladimir Putin was duplicitous in conversations with me: French President Emmanuel Macron

    French President Emmanuel Macron, who held a telephonic conversation with Vladimir Putin on Thursday, said on Friday that the Russian President was duplicitous in his conversations. 

    "Yes, there was duplicity, yes there was a deliberate, conscious choice to launch war when we could still negotiate peace," Macron said. 

  • Feb 25, 2022 07:19 AM IST

    New iron curtain cutting off Russia, says Ukrainian President Zelensky

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia's attack is the sound of a new iron curtain lowering and closing it off from the civilised world. 

  • Feb 25, 2022 06:44 AM IST

    Taiwan ‘strongly condemns’ Russia's invasion, urges immediate cessation of military action

    The Taiwanese foreign ministry on Friday strongly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and urged an immediate cessation of military action and commencement of dialogue aimed at resolving disputes peacefully.

  • Feb 25, 2022 06:36 AM IST

    Watch: What Joe Biden said on Russia's ‘consequences’

    United States President Joe Biden reacted to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's "threat" to the West "with the greatest consequences in history."

  • Feb 25, 2022 06:28 AM IST

    Japan to sanction chip exports to Russia 

    The Japanese government has announced that it will impose sanctions on Moscow targeting semiconductor exports and financial institutions. These sanctions are a response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis vladimir putin joe biden united states
world news

‘No to war!’: Over 1,700 anti-war protesters detained in Russia after offensive

Russia's full-scale attack on Ukraine, which started on Thursday, has led to 137 deaths; more than 350 were left wounded.
Police officers detain a demonstrator in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.&nbsp;(AP)
Police officers detain a demonstrator in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP)
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 09:39 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Ukraine crisis: France 'accelerating' troop deployment to Romania

Talking after an emergency summit with European Union leaders, French President Emmanuel Macron said he was "accelerating" the dispatch of forces.
French President Emmanuel Macron.(REUTERS)
French President Emmanuel Macron.(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 08:49 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

6.2-magnitude hits Indonesia's Sumatra island

The earthquake occurred at 7.09am (local time) and had no tsunami potential, Indonesia's geophysics agency said.
The earthquake occurred at 7.09am (local time) at a depth of 12.3 km.
The earthquake occurred at 7.09am (local time) at a depth of 12.3 km.
Published on Feb 25, 2022 08:03 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
world news

Indian students in Ukraine take shelter in basement, seek evacuation

India's Foreign Secretary has assured all Indian citizens, including students, in Ukraine and their family members that the government will take all possible steps to bring them back safe and sound.
Thousands of Indians are waiting to fly back home from Ukraine amid a conflict with Russia. (Reuters File Photo)
Thousands of Indians are waiting to fly back home from Ukraine amid a conflict with Russia. (Reuters File Photo)
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 07:59 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI | | Posted by hindustantimes.com
Close Story
world news

'The worst sunrise in my life': Ukrainians wake to attack

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko called on the city’s 3 million people to stay indoors unless they worked in critical sectors and said everyone should prepare go-bags with necessities such as medicine and documents.
“I heard noise and woke up. I realized it sounded like artillery,” Ukrainian narrates. (AP)
“I heard noise and woke up. I realized it sounded like artillery,” Ukrainian narrates. (AP)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 07:50 AM IST
Copy Link
AP | | Posted by hindustantimes.com
Close Story
world news

Ukraine's president vows to stay put as Russian invaders approach

Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a news briefing in Kyiv.(via Reuters)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a news briefing in Kyiv.(via Reuters)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 07:42 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

Russia offensive in Ukraine continues on Day 2 despite global pressure: 10 facts

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: Russia launched a full-scale invasion in Ukraine despite calls from the west to maintain restraint. 
Activists hold placards and flags as they gather in Lafayette Square to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2022.(AFP)
Activists hold placards and flags as they gather in Lafayette Square to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2022.(AFP)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 07:15 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, Swati Bhasin
Close Story
world news

Facebook, Twitter highlight security steps for users in Ukraine

Both social media platforms are often used by political activists and researchers to disseminate information during times of crisis.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday also raised concerns about the spread of disinformation about the conflict on social media.(REUTERS)
The Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday also raised concerns about the spread of disinformation about the conflict on social media.(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 06:54 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

Ukraine-Russia crisis: ‘Worst fears come true’

  • The move followed strong condemnations from US and its allies, who called the invasion “a serious threat to the rules-based international order”, and a factor that “fundamentally changed the Euro-Atlantic security situation”.
Demonstrators protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside the White House in Washington, D.C.(Bloomberg)
Demonstrators protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside the White House in Washington, D.C.(Bloomberg)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 06:52 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPrashant Jha, Washington
Close Story
world news

Video: Biden's response to Putin's 'greatest consequences..' threat, Ukraine

The United States on Thursday announced new sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine as other nations too joined in to punish Kremlin.
US President Joe Biden addresses the Russian invasion of Ukraine, from the East Room of the White House on February 24, 2022, in Washington, DC.(AFP)
US President Joe Biden addresses the Russian invasion of Ukraine, from the East Room of the White House on February 24, 2022, in Washington, DC.(AFP)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 06:34 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

LIVE: Arranging evacuation flights for Chinese citizens in Ukraine, says China

Russia Ukraine News LIVE updates: The Ukrainian government, which is struggling to fight the Russian forces, has pleaded for global help.
Ukrainian servicemen are seen next to a destroyed armoured vehicle, which they said belongs to the Russian army, outside Kharkiv, Ukraine.(Reuters Photo)
Ukrainian servicemen are seen next to a destroyed armoured vehicle, which they said belongs to the Russian army, outside Kharkiv, Ukraine.(Reuters Photo)
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 09:42 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
world news

US intel predicted Russia's Ukraine invasion plans. Did it matter?

  • Russia's invasion so far has played out largely as the Biden administration said it would back in December.
US President Joe Biden makes a statement from the East Room of the White House about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.(AFP)
US President Joe Biden makes a statement from the East Room of the White House about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.(AFP)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 06:21 AM IST
Copy Link
AP |
Close Story
world news

Russia chess great Garry Kasparov lists move to stop Putin's ‘war machine’

  • Grandmaster Garry Kasparov said that there is no point in talking to Putin so a unified message should be sent by recalling all ambassadors from Russia.
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Grandmaster Garry Kasparov, a vocal critic of Putin, gave a scathing assessment of West's actions till date.(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Grandmaster Garry Kasparov, a vocal critic of Putin, gave a scathing assessment of West's actions till date.(AFP)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 06:10 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
world news

In Ukraine, long night, frantic morning

  • “I heard noise and woke up. I realised it sounded like artillery,” Shcherbakov told The Associated Press (AP). He ran to wake his mother, and something exploded behind him.
Ukrainian servicemen are seen next to a destroyed armoured vehicle, which they said belongs to the Russian army, outside Kharkiv, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Ukrainian servicemen are seen next to a destroyed armoured vehicle, which they said belongs to the Russian army, outside Kharkiv, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 06:15 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies | , Kyiv
Close Story
world news

Putin, Macron hold 'frank' talks on Ukraine operation: Kremlin

  • The Elysee Palace said Macron called Putin to demand an end to Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron.(REUTERS)
French President Emmanuel Macron.(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 02:58 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out