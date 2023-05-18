Priyanka Chopra reunites with daughter Malti, shares pic as they play with a cardboard box

Priyanka Chopra is back in US after a short work trip to Venice. The super-busy star missed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas during her travels and couldn't wait to be back wit her again. On Wednesday, she shared an adorable photo as the two were finally reunited. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas bring Malti Marie to India for the first time, share a kiss at airport. Watch)

Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie in her play pen. The actor was reunited with her daughter after she attended an event in Italy and attended Parineeti Chopra's engagement in India.

The photo shows Priyanka and Malti in latter's playpen. Priyanka is holding a cardboard box while dressed in a simple grey lounge set. Like all desi kids, Malti is more interested in the cardboard box rather than her toys.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, “Reunited… What do we have here MM (Malti Marie)?” Malti was staying with Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra while the actor attended a Bulgari event in Venice, Italy with Anne Hathaway and Zendaya on Tuesday night.

Priyanka Chopra is back at home with daughter Malti Marie.

In a recent interview with Grazia, Priyanka spoke about her daughter's whereabouts. “Right now, my daughter's in New York with my mom, probably eating ice-cream for dinner, having the time of her life,” she said.

Priyanka's Mother's Day post

Priyanka recently also celebrated Mother's Day with a post dedicated to Malti, her mother Madhu and mother-in-law Denise. Priyanka wrote in the caption, "I am so lucky to have always known the love of a mother. My mother is the strongest woman I know. And her mother was too. I come from a lineage of women who are warriors and I was blessed to be raised by many of them. My Mum, my aunts, my grand mothers. Thank you Ma, you’re the greatest gift in my life. I could not be more grateful you’re mine!

"To all the moms out there… the ones I have a privilege of knowing and working with and the ones I don’t… you are superheroes. As a new mum I have so much respect for all the nurtures who devote themselves to the next generation. My gratitude. Also thank you Denise for raising an exceptional son and for all the love you bestow upon our family. I’m so blessed.

“And… I love you Malti Marie. Thank you for making me a mama. It's the greatest honour of my life that you chose me,” she added.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas married in 2018 in India. They welcomed Malti Marie last year. She was born premature and turned one in January.

