Priyanka Chopra reveals 'embarrassing memory' of what she did after eating Mexican food: 'I would like to forget that'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has revealed a 'really embarrassing memory' she wants to forget. In a new interview, Priyanka recalled a time when she 'farted in public'. However, Priyanka didn't reveal when or where the incident took place. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra reveals funny fact about her Hindu wedding with Nick Jonas)

Priyanka Chopra talked about a 'really embarrassing memory'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Priyanka and husband-singer Nick Jonas attended the premiere of Love Again in New York. The film stars Priyanka and Sam Heughan in the lead role. Nick also made a cameo appearance in the film.

Speaking on The Lateish Show with Mo Gillian, Priyanka talked about her 'really embarrassing memory'. She said, "I farted in public once, I would like to forget that. I had Mexican for lunch. No one knew. We are not denying nothing." A clip from the interview was shared on Instagram by a fan account with the caption, "Relatable." A person commented, "Nooo Priyanka!!! Why are you so blunt?"

Recently, Priyanka spoke about her nose surgery that left her in a "deep depression". She said this happened soon after she won the Miss World pageant in 2000. Talking on The Howard Stern Show, she said, "It was a dark phase. This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression." The actor said she was fired from three different movies and thought her acting career “was over before it started”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor told the host that she confined herself to her house after the operation, but her late father Ashok Chopra encouraged her to get corrective surgery. "I was terrified, but he was like, ‘I will be in the room with you'. He held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence," she added. The actor had in her memoir Unfinished detailed how the bridge of her nose collapsed during surgery to remove polyp from her nasal cavity.

Priyanka currently stars in the Prime Video series Citadel opposite Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. Created by The Russo Brothers, it is an action-packed show which revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Her latest film is the romantic comedy Love Again co-starring Sam. In the film, Priyanka gives love another chance after the death of her partner. She will be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa. The shooting for the film has not been started yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.