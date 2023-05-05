Priyanka Chopra reveals funny fact about her Hindu wedding with Nick Jonas: ‘His family members were nodding off’

Priyanka Chopra has revealed a fun fact about her and American husband Nick Jonas' Hindu wedding ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in 2018. Contrary to a Christian wedding in the West, her Hindu wedding ceremony took place at night and had her husband's family almost in a sleep mode. The actor talked about the same during the promotions of her upcoming film Love Again and also revealed the reason for them feeling so sleepy. Also read: Priyanka Chopra gets a kiss from co-star Sam Heughan at Love Again premiere, Nick Jonas joins her on red carpet Priyanka Chopra with her in-laws at her and Nick Jonas' wedding in 2018.

Nick's entire family, including his parents, two brothers, their partners and Nick's younger brother had flown down to India for the multiple day lavish affair. Priyanka and Nick also had a Christian wedding ceremony during the day besides the Hindu ceremony.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Priyanka revealed how Nick's family was ‘nodding off’ during their Hindu ceremony. A video from the same was shared on a fan page. Also talking about her and Nick's The Simpsons meme, Priyanka says in the video, “This is from our Hindu wedding. It's done according to astrological charts and the auspicious time was 10 o'clock at night and everyone had flown done from America. They were just so jet-legged. I could just see my husband glaring at his family cause they were nodding off. This was really bittersweet and funny because obviously The Simpsons are an iconic part of most of our childhoods. But it was also the irony of me in an Indian dress marrying a white guy. Great.”

Many fans commented on the post, with one saying, “Her in an Indian dress marrying a white guy seriously and Nick there just glaring at his family coz of jetlag…she’s so funny.” Another commented, “She's so genuine with what she says!! I can listen to her whole day.” “I really enjoyed this one!!” wrote yet another fan of the actor.

In the video, Priyanka is also seen talking about the first picture of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy when she came home from hospital after 110 days. She says, “What she went through gave me a reason for wanting to not take my life so seriously and not think that a small crisis is the end of the world. She was a true warrior and my inspiration every day.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON