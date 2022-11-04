Priyanka Chopra reveals why got Alia, Katrina onboard for Jee Le Zaraa: 'Have spent long time being secondary to men'

Actor Priyanka Chopra recalled playing second fiddle to heroes for twenty years in the film industry. She now hopes that her upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa, with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, will help women actors to have more agency in their lives, on their terms. Jee Le Zaraa will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and will be all about female friendship in the style of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Also read: Priyanka Chopra gorges on desi food

Talking about it, Priyanka told the news agency PTI, “I have spent a long time in my career where we have always been secondary to men. The heroes decide where the movie is shot, who is cast and what's happening. It is boring. We are living in a time where women need to be able to have agency in their lives.”

Priyanka revealed how the idea of the film was rooted in her mind, after which she had a long telephonic chat with her friends Katrina and Alia Bhatt. "I called up Alia and Katrina, this is before Farhan or anybody came (on board). I called the girls first. I was sitting at home and I wanted to do a Hindi movie. But I wanted it to be on the terms of women," she shared.

She continued and talked about how women actors have now paved the path for the upcoming female artists to headline powerful stories on their own. “My generation of actresses really really opened the door for the next generation of actresses to be the faces on the posters, to be able to sell movies. So, I really wanted to bring together my friends and say let's create a movie that will do well at the box office and it will be ours... So, the stars aligned and we decided to do it. Hopefully, we will start shoot it next year," she added.

Priyanka is currently in India for the launch of her haircare brand. Besides Jee Le Zaaa, she also has her Hollywood projects, Citadel and Love Again. She also said she has multiple OTT projects with Amazon Prime Video under her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures.

(With inputs from PTI)

