Priyanka Chopra gorges on desi food before making another stylish appearance at Mumbai event

Actor Priyanka Chopra made a splash in Mumbai. She was papped out and about in an orange dress. Before her appearance, she posted a glimpse of her big meal as she is being pampered with home food-cooked by her friends and family. Also read: Priyanka Chopra promotes her haircare brand in Mumbai

She shared a photo in which she posed with her mouth wide open. In it, she sat on a couch with a table full of food in front of her. It featured a variety of food ranging from rice to chapattis to curries and other side dishes.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka updated fans: "Every day. Every meal. Friends and family have kept me well fed! #HomeFoodIs The BestFood” Priyanka is in India as her haircare brand, Anomaly launched in India recently. She has been attending events for the promotion of the brand.

This is Priyanka’s first visit to the country after becoming a mother. She and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year, via surrogacy. While it was expected that Priyanka would bring Malti along for her first trip to India, fans were left disappointed when she arrived alone. Her daughter, who is less than a year old, is currently in LA with Nick and Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka will be seen in Love Again, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel is directed by directed by Patrick Morgan. It will release on Prime Video. Besides Priyanka, it also has Richard Madden.

In Bollywood, Priyanka will be co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. It will follow a story of friendship following the style of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and will mark Farhan's directorial comeback. Priyanka’s last Bollywood outing was The Sky Is Pink, alongside Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.

