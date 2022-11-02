Priyanka Chopra looks stylish as she steps out in Mumbai to promote her haircare brand. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra was spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday, looking stylish as she attended an event to promote her haircare brand. Priyanka's Anomaly brand launched in India recently and Priyanka is finally here to promote it among her desi fans.

The paparazzi spotted Priyanka at the promotion's venue in an all-white outfit. She wore a crop top with flared pants and styled her hair in curls. She also wore big black sunnies which she took off for the photos. Priyanka smiled brightly for the camerapersons, who were happy to click her in India after three years.

It was expected that Priyanka would bring her daughter Malti along for the trip, considering the baby has never been to India. But her fans were left disappointed when she arrived alone. Malti is in LA with her dad Nick Jonas and Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra.

After coming back to India, Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday extended her condolence over South Korea's Halloween stampede. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a note on her stories which she captioned, "Such a tragedy...revelry turns into a night of untold horrors with so many young lives lost." She added, "Sending prayers and strength to families who lost their loved ones."

The stampede took place on Saturday night and led to the death of at least 26 foreign nationals from 14 countries when crowds of people celebrating Halloween swelled in narrow alleys of Seoul's popular nightlife district.

Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, both of which have become cult classics over the years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON