Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra pens birthday note for rumored girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra is rumored to be dating South Indian actor Neelam Upadhyaya. On Tuesday, he penned a birthday post for her and shared a few pictures as well.

In an Instagram post, Siddharth posted a bunch of throwback pictures of Neelam with their friends and family and wrote, “Happiest of birthdays to @neelamupadhyaya. You have been a great inspiration and an amazing soul to know. Wish you a very very happy birthday.”

Earlier this year, on Siddharth's birthday, Neelam posted a series of pictures with Siddharth to wish him. “'There are some feelings you will never find words for; you will learn to name them after the ones who gave them to you'-Maza Dohta #happybirthdayboo #sunshineinhumanform,” she had captioned the pictures. Both, Priyanka and Siddharth commented on the post. Priyanka dropped a love-struck emoji while Siddharth dropped hug and love-struck emojis.

The duo sparked dating rumours after they made a joint appearance at a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in 2019. Even though they often share posts for each other on social media, they have remained tight-lipped about their romance.

Neelam has worked in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, and has featured in films like Action 3D, Unnodu Oru Naal and Om Shanthi Om. After her debut film, opposite Seivathu Sariye, was shelved, she featured in MTV's Style Check and made her debut in the 2012 Telugu film Mr 7.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra is armed and ready, wields a gun in BTS pic from Citadel sets

Siddharth was previously engaged to Ishita Kumar. They got engaged in 2019 with Priyanka also attended their Roka ceremony. At the time, Priyanka had shared a picture of the couple and wrote “So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the family...you are so beautiful together...I wish you both the best for the future! Happy Roka!! @ishittaakumar @siddharthchopra89.”

The duo was set to get married in the last week of April 2019. But the couple separated. Ishita tied the knot earlier this year.