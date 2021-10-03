Priyanka Chopra is armed and ready, wields a gun in BTS pic from Citadel sets

Priyanka Chopra is currently filming for her next series with Russo Brothers, Citadel, in Spain. The actor has shared a behind-the-scene picture, carrying a gun on a beach.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “Facing fears like the warrior she is…can’t wait for you to meet her. #BTS #Citadel.” A fan wrote, "An awesome look." Another commented, “So super.” Many called her "beautiful.'

Priyanka has been sharing regular updates from her shoot in Europe. She had recently shared a selfie in a face mask while on her way to the sets. She captioned it, “Taking advantage of the drive to work!” and added hashtags, ‘Self care first’ and ‘Citadel.’

She had also shared a glimpse from her chartered flight to Europe. Her fans were delighted to see how she was sitting cross-legged in the private jet and enjoying champagne with her team.

Priyanka had earlier shared a picture of herself with a bloodied face. The actor has quite a few action scenes in the series and has been filming for the same. More pictures of her showed her in a black outfit with a gun harness wrapped around her torso.

Citadel has been keeping Priyanka busy since earlier this year. The series also stars Game of Thrones and Eternals' star Richard Madden.

Speaking about Priyanka, Joe Russo had told Indianexpress.com, "She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it.”

Priyanka has several other projects in the pipeline. She recently announced Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. In Hollywood, she will be seen in The Matrix 4, titled The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves. She also has Text For You with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan, a wedding themed reality show, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling and the Ma Anand Sheela biopic.