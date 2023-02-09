Priyanka Chopra gives glimpse of daughter Malti’s face in latest pics from family holiday with Nick Jonas

Days after Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' full face was seen in public for the first time, Priyanka Chopra shared unseen photos of her daughter from a recent holiday. Priyanka and singer-husband Nick Jonas tend to cover up Malti's face with emojis in social media images; however, in her latest Instagram Reels, Priyanka shared an unseen photo of Malti, where the baby's face was turned towards the camera and she played with a toy and wore a white hat. Also read: Nick Jonas can't keep his eyes off Priyanka Chopra, shares their loved-up ski vacation pics with daughter Malti

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra shared a video montage of photos of Malti and herself from their recent ski holiday in Aspen, US, with Nick Jonas and friends. She wrote in her caption, "Hold your loved ones close." In the video, Malti was dressed in an adorable white outfit with a huge white hat, presumingly belonging to Priyanka, across her head.

There was also an image of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with her back towards the camera a she sat inside a hotel room, while playing on the floor. In another photo, Priyanka and Malti were inside a car during an outing. Only Malti's tiny feet as she sat in the seat next to her mom were visible in the photo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka also shared some group photos with their friends as they posed in the snow. The actor also shared some family photos with Nick and Malti. In some of the sole photos, Priyanka gave a glimpse of her outfits from the trip, including a grey one featuring a matching skirt and crop top worn with white boots and white overcoat. Priyanka also wore a head-to-toe black outfit for one of the outings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who have been married since 2018, announced on Instagram last year that they had welcomed a baby with the help of a surrogate. Malti was born in January 2022. Priyanka and Nick gave the first glimpse of their daughter’s face at Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony that took place in Los Angeles, last month. Soon, photos of Malti sitting on her mother's lap at the event were all over the internet. Earlier, when Priyanka and her daughter appeared together in a British Vogue cover photoshoot, the baby's face was turned away from the camera.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON