Priyanka Chopra's former stylist Law Roach shares video from NMACC gala, fans ask 'did you meet her?'

Celebrity stylist Law Roach was in India last week with Zendaya and Tom Holland to attend Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening event. He took to Instagram to post about his experience at the event, where he shared a short clip of the evening with Zendaya and gave a glimpse of the centre. A user asked him why didn't he meet Priyanka Chopra, who was also present at the event. Law had recently reacted to Priyanka's statement about being body shamed, where she had said how she was told she was not ‘sample-sized.’ (Also read: Priyanka Chopra's 'not sample size' comment against stylist divides internet: 'You want free clothes')

Law Roach had earlier reacted tom Priyanka Chopra's 'sample-sized' remark,

Now, in the recent Instagram post shared by Law Roach, where he gave fans a glimpse of the star-studded event from the inside, there was a marked absence of Priyanka Chopra, with whom he has worked for a couple of years now. Priyanka was also present at the same event with her singer-husband Nick Jonas, and even joined Ranveer Singh for a fun dance performance on the second day to Gallan Goodiyaan.

Law wrote in the caption of his post, "What an amazing night! Congratulations again to the the Ambani Family on the spectacular @nmacc.india opening." A user commented on the post and said, "Hi, why didn't you meet with priyanka??? Lol the global recognition you got it's all due to Priyanka thats a fact!!! She is huge compared to Zendaya… Hope you saw the craze of PCJ (Priyanka)..."

Law Roach recently took the internet by surprise by announcing that he is retiring as a celebrity stylist. In a recent interview with The Cut, Law was asked about Priyanka's revelation that an unnamed person had body shamed her and told her that she 'wasn't sample sized'.

Law had said that the comment was a 'little bit hurtful' and went on to detail that it was probably a gatekeeping trick that was played by the agents and it bowed up out of context. "I think sometimes what it is with them [agents] is that they have an agenda and I need to be the bad guy because I'm the one who's dealing with the clothes and the body. Like, I need to be the one who says, you know — and I'm not talking about her. I'm just talking about in general, like, I need to be the one to say, "Oh, you know, be careful because, you know, the pictures aren't as beautiful because you coming across, you know, a little thicker than you used to be." he said.

