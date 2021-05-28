Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas reveals which brother he chose to call her after his accident
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas reveals which brother he chose to call her after his accident

Nick Jonas has spoken on which brother he chose to call Priyanka Chopra after he met with an accident recently.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband singer Nick Jonas attended the Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) in Los Angeles.

American singer Nick Jonas has opened up on which one of his brothers he chose to call his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas after he met with an accident recently. Nick also said that he met with the accident about a week and a half ago but is feeling 'amazing'.

Speaking with James Corden on The Late Show, Nick said, "The medics were attending to me as they were about to put me in the gurney to get in the ambulance. Obviously, I had to call Priyanka my wife to say this has happened but I wasn't really in the spot where I could talk to her...So it was a choice between Joe and Kevin. Who you give your phone to call your wife in a time of crisis and I gave it to Kevin."

Nick also told James, "It was about a week and a half ago I think tenish days. I'm feeling amazing. I'm surprised at how good I feel and right after it happened I had to be okay coz I had Voice and couple of other things and it healed up pretty fast." Recently, Nick told E News about his accident and that he "took a spill on a bike" and suffered a "cracked rib" and "a few other bumps and bruises."

Also Read: Erica Fernandez says she refused 'bold shows': 'I feel the scenes are forcefully added to sell'

He had given a health update to the viewers on one of the episodes of The Voice, "I'm feeling okay. I've been better, but I'm doing all right. (I have a) cracked rib from a spill on a bike, and a few other bumps and bruises. I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am," he added.

After the accident, he hosted the Billboard Music Awards 2021 and Priyanka was one of the presenters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra priyanka chopra jonas nick jonas

Related Stories

tv

Neena Gupta's husband Vivek Mehra says Masaba Gupta took to him quickly: 'I'm very likeable'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 08:38 AM IST
web series

Maharani review: Huma Qureshi tries her best, but SonyLIV's hollow show is over-plotted yet underwritten

UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 08:26 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Video of 7-year-old footballer climbing a pole goes viral, inspires netizens

Broccoli the cat shows off cool tricks taught by hooman. Watch

Man plays the ‘ear eating’ prank on doggo, gets a surprising reaction

Two bees open the cap of a bottle, Internet goes berserk
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Cyclone Yaas
Horoscope Today
Sushil Kumar
Black fungus
WhatsApp
Rakhi Sawant
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP