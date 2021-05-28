Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas reveals which brother he chose to call her after his accident

American singer Nick Jonas has opened up on which one of his brothers he chose to call his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas after he met with an accident recently. Nick also said that he met with the accident about a week and a half ago but is feeling 'amazing'.

Speaking with James Corden on The Late Show, Nick said, "The medics were attending to me as they were about to put me in the gurney to get in the ambulance. Obviously, I had to call Priyanka my wife to say this has happened but I wasn't really in the spot where I could talk to her...So it was a choice between Joe and Kevin. Who you give your phone to call your wife in a time of crisis and I gave it to Kevin."

Nick also told James, "It was about a week and a half ago I think tenish days. I'm feeling amazing. I'm surprised at how good I feel and right after it happened I had to be okay coz I had Voice and couple of other things and it healed up pretty fast." Recently, Nick told E News about his accident and that he "took a spill on a bike" and suffered a "cracked rib" and "a few other bumps and bruises."

Also Read: Erica Fernandez says she refused 'bold shows': 'I feel the scenes are forcefully added to sell'

He had given a health update to the viewers on one of the episodes of The Voice, "I'm feeling okay. I've been better, but I'm doing all right. (I have a) cracked rib from a spill on a bike, and a few other bumps and bruises. I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am," he added.

After the accident, he hosted the Billboard Music Awards 2021 and Priyanka was one of the presenters.