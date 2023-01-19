Priyanka Chopra says it was painful when people accused her of ‘renting womb’ for having daughter Malti via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas made it to the Vogue for the first time. On Thursday, the actor dropped her first covershoot with the little one. During the interview, Priyanka also broke her silence on being accused of ‘outsourcing’ her pregnancy as she had Malti via surrogacy. Also read: Priyanka Chopra poses with Malti for magazine, recalls her premature birth complications

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with singer Nick Jonas in Rajasthan in December 2018. The couple announced the news of their daughter's birth via a surrogate in January 2022, and also requested privacy. They brought their baby girl home from the hospital after 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), as she was born a trimester before the due date.

Talking about being accused of ‘outsourcing’ pregnancy, ‘renting’ a womb, and acquiring a ‘ready-made baby’ via a surrogate, Priyanka was asked if she was expecting the kind of reaction she received after becoming a mom. She told British Vogue, “I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me.”

“But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip. I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too.”

Priyanka and Nick have not yet revealed the face of their baby. The couple continue to hide the face of their baby in photos and videos before sharing online.

Priyanka will be seen in two important projects Love Again, and the web series, Citadel. Love Again, which was previously titled as t's All Coming Back To Me, is slated to release on February 10, 2023 in the US. It is based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth, as per a report of Deadline.

Citadel, on the other hand, is a science fiction drama created by the Russo brothers. In Bollywood, Priyanka will feature in Farhan Akhtar's directorial comeback project, Jee Le Zaraa. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

