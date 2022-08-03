Priyanka Chopra says she steals Nick Jonas' clothes and sunglasses, adds 'I just don’t fit into his shoes, otherwise...'

Priyanka Chopra has revealed that though she has been spotted in her husband Nick Jonas' clothes on multiple occasions, there is a lot more that she ‘steals’ from him. However, the actor added that Nick's shoes don't fit her, else she would have stolen them, too. Also read: Priyanka Chopra's mom reveals Nick Jonas gives Malti a bath, changes diapers; baby's photos will be out soon

Priyanka and Nick Jonas live with their six-month-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in Los Angeles. During the shoot of her web series Citadel in multiple locations, Priyanka was seen wearing Nick's jackets.

Talking to Elite Daily about sharing clothes with Nick, Priyanka said that she steals almost ‘everything’ from his wardrobe. “I wear my husband’s clothes all the time. I just don’t fit into his shoes, otherwise I would take all his shoes too. He wears cords and sets, and I’ll wear his jackets. I steal his sunglasses,” she said.

Claiming that she has worn more clothes of Nick than her fans have spotted her in, she said, “You can’t tell sometimes which ones I’ve taken. He just has really great clothes.”

Priyanka Chopra once shared a collage of her and Nick's pictures.

Priyanka once shared a collage of Nick and herself wearing the same outfit on different occasions. Sharing it on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Where it started… Where it ended up…” Nick was seen travelling in a white track suit, which was later worn by Priyanka as she stepped out with her pet dog, Diana.

Priyanka and Nick were recently in Mexico with their daughter Malti as they celebrated Priyanka's birthday. In a recent interaction with The New Indian Express, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra revealed that Nick gives Malti a bath and also changes her diapers, while she gives massage to her granddaughter.

Priyanka will next be seen in Russo Brothers' production, Citadel. She will also be seen in Hollywood films Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me. She has also signed Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film is yet to go on floors.

