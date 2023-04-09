Priyanka Chopra shares adorable, colourful pic from daughter Malti Marie's Easter celebrations

Priyanka Chopra has shared the perfect picture from her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' Easter celebrations. She took to Instagram Stories to share the photo and even added a short message for her fans. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares unseen pic of daughter Malti Marie enjoying nature in LA after her first India trip)

Malti Marie is enjoying a colourful Easter with mom Priyanka Chopra.

The photo shows Malti in a white and yellow dress with her usual big hairband on her head. She is sitting in a basket with some toys and is surrounded by a bunch of beautiful flowers in yellow and peach. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, “Happy Easter to all celebrating.”

Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. It also marks the culmination of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and penance. Several Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to their social media handles to extend their best wishes to their fans and friends on the occasion of Easter.

Priyanka Chopra's post featuring Malti.

Taking to Instagram, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a post on her stories which reads, "May the risen Lord Bless you abundantly and keep all of you in His loving care. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Easter."

Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a post on her stories and wrote, “Happy Easter. May your easter basket be full of joy, happiness and peace. Today and always.” Actor Ananya Panday shared an adorable video on her stories in which she could be seen using the bunny filter. She captioned it, "Happy Easter."

Malaika Arora shared a post which reads, “Good morning Blesses Easter Sunday.” Anil Kapoor shared a picture which reads, “Happy easter.” Actor Bobby Deol also dropped a video to wish her fans and followers. Manoj Bajpayee shared a post and wrote, "Hoping you have fun memories this Easter and have a basket full of happiness. Spreading love and hope."

Kareena shared pictures of her sons Taimur and Jeh and their cousins having a great time at home making bunny hats and more.

Priyanka and Malti were recently in India with Nick Jonas for Priyanka's Citadel promo and the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

