Priyanka Chopra shares unseen pic of daughter Malti Marie enjoying nature in LA after her first India trip. See here

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas enjoying nature. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Priyanka posted a photo in which Malti was seen standing indoors next to a glass wall. In the photo, Malti rested her hands on the glass and looked outside. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra takes daughter Malti Marie for darshan to Siddhivinayak Temple, seeks blessings together) Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Several trees were seen in the garden next to their home. The toddler was dressed in a printed white T-shirt and matching pants. Though Priyanka didn't caption the photo, she added a red heart emoji. The picture was seemingly clicked in Priyanka's Los Angeles home after her return to the US post the brief India trip.

Last month, Priyanka travelled to India with her husband-singer Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. This was Malti's first visit to the country. They visited Mumbai to attend Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's launch. Nick returned to the US after attending the NMACC launch.

After the event, Priyanka also started the promotions of her web series Citadel in the city. Sharing a clip on Instagram, Priyanka had captioned the post, "Kicking off the incredible world tour of #Citadel in my home city. With all the good wishes from my home and my people, my heart is full."

Priyanka also visited the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai with Malti. On Instagram, she posted a string of pictures from the temple. The actor captioned the post, "MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings. #HanumanJayanti #GanpatiBappaMorya."

Priyanka will be seen next in Citadel, which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on April 28, with two episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26. Created by the Russo Brothers, the action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Fans will also see Priyanka in the Hollywood film Love Again with Sam Heughan. She also has the upcoming movie Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena in the pipeline. The actor also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.