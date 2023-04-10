Priyanka Chopra shares fun family pics from Easter Sunday as Malti plays with chocolate eggs, sports custom-made T-shirt

Priyanka Chopra has shared several glimpses of Easter celebrations with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The little one even wore a T-shirt with ‘Malti Marie’s first Easter' printed on it and is seen playing with Easter eggs. For the caption, the actor simply wrote "Easter Sunday" along with a heart emoticon, nazar amulet and folded hands emojis. Also read: Priyanka Chopra supports Preity Zinta after she was harassed in Mumbai, Arjun Rampal ready to beat up culprits Priyanka Chopra shared pics from her and Malti's Easter celebrations.

The first picture has focus on Malti's T-shirt as she poses with Easter eggs in her hand while Priyanka stands behind her. The second picture shows the mother-daughter duo twinning in different printed tops and pyjamas as Priyanka clicks a mirror selfie holding Malti in her arms. It is followed by a picture of Malti trying to eat the chocolate egg and playing with it with curiosity in the next photo. The last picture shows Malti playing on a sofa as their two dogs Gino and Panda play in the lawn area.

Her fans loved the pictures and showered Malti with love. A fan wrote, “What is this cuteness,” with another saying, “Awww so cute.” One more called it, “Mumma goals… we love you lil one.” A comment also read: “Awwwwww! Love the pictures! Happy Easter @priyankachopra , Malti Marie, and @nickjonas!” Among the many who said Malti resembled Nick, a fan wrote for the baby girl, “Nick 2 - perfect.” Another commented, “Our little bunny Jonas.”

During the day, Priyanka had wished her fans on Easter with a cute picture of Malti sitting in a basket while being dressed in a white and yellow outfit. “Happy Easter to all celebrating,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Priyanka and Malti were recently in India for the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai and the promotions of her upcoming spy thriller series, Citadel. Her co-star Richard Madden had also joined her in India for a few days. This was Malti's first trip to India and the mother-daughter duo also visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai before leaving for London. They joined Priyanka's actor cousin Parineeti Chopra in the city.

