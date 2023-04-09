Priyanka Chopra supports Preity Zinta after she was harassed in Mumbai, Arjun Rampal ready to beat up culprits

Preity Zinta's recent post about getting harassed on two separate occasions in Mumbai has got her support from Bollywood colleages. Stars such as Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Rampal and Lilly Singh reacted to her post. Preity on Saturday said that a stranger woman tried to take her daughter Gia's photo and even 'planted a big wet kiss' next to the baby's mouth. Preity also talked about how a 'handicapped man kept trying to stop' her for money. (Also Read | Preity Zinta reveals unknown woman 'planted big wet kiss' near daughter Gia's mouth; shares video of man following her) Priyanka Chopra has extended her support towards Preity Zinta.

Reacting to the post, Hrithik Roshan commented, "(Red heart emoji) Well done Pree." Arjun Rampal said, "Next time give me a call will sort them out (red heart emoji)." Malaika Arora wrote, "You said it out loud and clear (person raising both hands in celebration emoji)."

Priyanka Chopra posted a person raising both hands in celebration, face with open mouth, and clapping hands emojis. Lilly Singh's comment read, "Good on you for standing up for yourself. I know that can be hard. But it’s important and true."

In her post, Preity Zinta also said that 'most importantly my children are not part of a package deal'. She added that they are not meant to be 'preyed on so please leave my kids alone'. The actor urged the people not to come to her children Gia and Jai 'for photos or touch/grab them' adding that they are infants and 'need to be treated like infants, not celebrities'.

Preity also shared a video of a man in a wheelchair following and knocking on her car. She captioned the post, "Two events this week have left me a bit shaken. 1 regarding my daughter Gia-where a woman tried to take her photo. When we politely asked her not to she walked away, then suddenly scooped my daughter in her arms & planted a big wet kiss next to her mouth & ran off saying what a cute baby. This woman lives in an elite building & happened to be in the garden where my kids were playing. If I wasn’t a celebrity I probably would have reacted badly but kept my cool as I didn’t want to make a scene."

Preity wrote, "U can see the 2nd incident here. I had a plane to catch & this handicapped man kept trying to stop me. Over the years he has harassed me for money & I have given it to him when I could. This time when he asked for money I said sorry today I have no cash, just a credit card. The lady with me gave him some money from her purse. He threw it back at her cuz it wasn’t enough & started getting aggressive. As u can see he followed us for some time & got more aggressive."

"The photographers found this incident funny. Instead of helping us they filmed & laughed. NO ONE told him not to follow the car or harass us as anyone could have gotten hurt. Had there been an accident, I would have been blamed. My being a celebrity would have been questioned. Bollywood would have been blamed & a lot of negativity would have spread. I think it’s high time people realise that I’m a human being first, then a mom & then a celebrity. I also don’t need to apologise for my success constantly & be bullied for it cuz I’ve worked very hard to get where I am," she also said.

"I have an equal right like anyone else in this country to live the way I want so please think before you judge & please stop blaming celebrities for everything. There are always 2 sides to a story. Most importantly my children are NOT part of a package deal & are not meant to be preyed on so please Leave my kids alone & don’t come to them for photos or touch/grab them. They are infants & need to be treated like infants, not celebrities," added Preity.

"I sincerely hope that the photographers that ask us for photos, videos & sound bytes also have the grace, humanity & maturity to act & help in the future instead of filming & laughing cuz most of the time it’s not funny," she concluded her post. Preity recently travelled to India. She stays with her husband Gene Goodenough and their children--Gia and Jai, in Los Angeles, US.

