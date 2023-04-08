Preity Zinta reveals unknown woman 'planted big wet kiss' near daughter Gia's mouth; shares video of man following her

Actor Preity Zinta has opened up about two events that shook her recently. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Preity said that an unknown woman 'planted a big wet kiss next to' her daughter Gia's mouth. She also shared a video of how a 'handicapped man kept trying to stop' her as she tried to leave in her car. (Also Read | Preity Zinta visits Kamakhya temple in Guwahati after staying up all night, delayed flight) Preity Zinta posted a video of a man following her car.

In the video, as Preity sat in her car and tried to close the door, someone kept saying "please". The actor politely replied, "Sorry. I have a flight to catch." As the car drove away, a person in a wheelchair kept asking for money. While the car tried to leave the area, the man knocked on the door, shouted at them, and even followed the vehicle.

Preity captioned the post, "Two events this week have left me a bit shaken. 1 regarding my daughter Gia-where a woman tried to take her photo. When we politely asked her not to she walked away, then suddenly scooped my daughter in her arms & planted a big wet kiss next to her mouth & ran off saying what a cute baby. This woman lives in an elite building & happened to be in the garden where my kids were playing. If I wasn’t a celebrity I probably would have reacted badly but kept my cool as I didn’t want to make a scene."

She also added, "U can see the 2nd incident here. I had a plane to catch & this handicapped man kept trying to stop me. Over the years he has harassed me for money & I have given it to him when I could. This time when he asked for money I said sorry today I have no cash, just a credit card. The lady with me gave him some money from her purse. He threw it back at her cuz it wasn’t enough & started getting aggressive. As u can see he followed us for some time & got more aggressive."

"The photographers found this incident funny. Instead of helping us they filmed & laughed. NO ONE told him not to follow the car or harass us as anyone could have gotten hurt. Had there been an accident, I would have been blamed. My being a celebrity would have been questioned. Bollywood would have been blamed & a lot of negativity would have spread. I think it’s high time people realise that I’m a human being first, then a mom & then a celebrity. I also don’t need to apologise for my success constantly & be bullied for it cuz I’ve worked very hard to get where I am," she added.

"I have an equal right like anyone else in this country to live the way I want so please think before you judge & please stop blaming celebrities for everything. There are always 2 sides to a story. Most importantly my children are NOT part of a package deal & are not meant to be preyed on so please Leave my kids alone & don’t come to them for photos or touch/grab them. They are infants & need to be treated like infants, not celebrities," continued Preity.

"I sincerely hope that the photographers that ask us for photos,videos & sound bytes also have the grace, humanity & maturity to act & help in the future instead of filming & laughing cuz most of the time it’s not funny," she concluded. Preity, who recently travelled to India, stays with her husband Gene Goodenough and their children--Gia and Jai, in Los Angeles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON