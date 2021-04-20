Priyanka Chopra shares message for Indian fans as Covid-19 situation gets 'out of control': 'I beg you to stay home'

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday penned a note on the current Covid-19 situation in India, terming it 'grave'. She urged people to stay at home, adding that the situation cannot be taken lightly.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "The Covid 19 situation across India is grave. I'm seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary... the situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point. Please stay home...I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neighbours, community, and also our frontline workers. Every doctor and frontline worker is saying the exact same thing: • Stay home • Ensure everyone you know stays home • If you have to step out, wear a mask • Talk to those around you and help them understand this situation... we cannot take this lightly. • Get the vaccine when it's your turn. Doing this will help us ease the immense pressure on our medical system."

India on Monday witnessed 259,170 new Covid-19 cases as per the Union Health Ministry, taking the total tally to 15,321,089. This is the sixth day in a row that the country’s daily infection caseload has surpassed 200,000, however, the figure is slightly lower than on Monday, when the one-day tally was 273,810.

Also Read: Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij dress up daughter in Indian clothes for Kanjak puja. Watch

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently shooting for Citadel, a spy series also starring Richard Madden. The project is executive produced by the Russo Brothers and backed by Amazon. She has finished shooting for Text for You with Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Sam Heughan, and Omid Djalili. Fans will also see Priyanka in an Indian wedding comedy along with Mindy Kaling. The White Tiger actor will co-produce as well as feature in it. She also has Matrix 4, and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.