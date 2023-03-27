Priyanka Chopra shares pic of daughter Malti Marie, says it's time for her 'bedtime stories'

Actor Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as she lay on a bed. Taking to her Instagram Stories early Monday morning, Priyanka shared a picture of Malti lying face down on her stomach with her face away from the camera. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra reacts after Nick Jonas hints she kept him waiting for nearly two hours)

Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of her daughter Malti Marie.

In the picture, the toddler wore a blue outfit and was covered with a cream-coloured shawl. Malti Marie Chopra Jonas lay on a small bed covered with a white bedsheet. Priyanka captioned the post, "Bedtime stories (red heart emojis)." Priyanka didn't reveal Malti's face in the photo.

Priyanka's husband-singer Nick Jonas also shared a picture on Monday on his Instagram Stories. The singer posted a photo of his white sneakers resting on a carpeted floor next to Malti's matching shoes. He wrote, "Daddy x Daughter." Priyanka and Nick embraced parenthood last year via surrogacy.

On Sunday, Priyanka posted a brief clip as she stepped out for a date with Nick. On Instagram, Priyanka dropped a video where the couple was seated at a restaurant as loud music played in the background. However, both of them looked sleepy and exhausted.

At the end of the clip, Nick grooved to the music as Priyanka giggled. "When mom and dad try to do Saturday night," Priyanka captioned the clip. Soon after she shared the post, Nick's brother Kevin Jonas commented, "I feel this." Fans also reacted to the clip. "Welcome to toddlerhood," a social media user commented. "Too cute and funny!!" said another person.

Priyanka will be seen headlining The Russo Brothers' show Citadel, which will premiere on Prime Video on April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka had said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in the peipleine. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She also has the romantic comedy Love Again in the lineup. Nick has a special cameo in the movie.

