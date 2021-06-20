Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Priyanka Chopra shares pics from her and Nick Jonas' childhood to wish 'all the amazing Dads' on Father's Day

Priyanka Chopra marked Father's Day with childhood pictures of her and her husband, singer Nick Jonas. The pictures featured both the couple's parents.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra shares childhood pictures of her and Nick Jonas' family.

Priyanka Chopra shared a collage featuring pictures from her and Nick Jonas' childhood. In the picture from her childhood, Priyanka was seen posing with her late father Dr Ashok Chopra, her mother Madhu Chopra, and her younger brother Siddharth Chopra.

In the picture featuring the Jonas family, Nick Jonas was seen posing with Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and their fourth brother Frankie Jonas along with their parents, Denise Miller-Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr. Priyanka Chopra shared the picture collage on Twitter with the message: "Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Dads out there."

Priyanka's father died in June 2013. She also has a wrist tattoo with the words, "Daddy's lil girl" which she got in 2012. Speaking to talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka had said she misses him on numerous occasions. "I miss most about him just how unabashedly proud of me he would be in the littlest things. Even if I am having dinner and my plate is clean, my dad would be excited. If I wore a dress that I liked, my dad would be excited. From the littlest thing to the biggest thing, he would be the loudest in the room. I miss the noise, the excitement he had, the joy and investment he had in my life and just how excited he used to be about everything about me," she said.

Meanwhile, Priyanka also shares a warm bond with her father-in-law, Paul. He has often praised Priyanka through her Instagram posts. He had also turned her cheerleader during the release of The White Tiger. Earlier this year, Priyanka and Paul were seen bonding with Nick and Denise in London. The family was spending a few weeks in the UK and celebrated Holi together as well.

Priyanka has been stationed in London for a while now. The actor is currently filming her series Citadel, starring Richard Madden, in the country.

