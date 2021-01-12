IND USA
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra shares picture of her 17-year-old self; Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta say 'I remember this girl'

Priyanka Chopra shared a throwback picture of herself as a 17-year-old. She had won the Miss World crown at the age of 18 and got a shout-out from her fellow beauty queens Dia Mirza and Lara Dutta.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:39 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture from her pre-Miss World days.

Priyanka Chopra is promoting her memoir Unfinished, which is available for pre-order before it arrives in bookstores this month. The actor has been sharing tonnes of trivia about her life ever since she announced its launch and has now shared an unseen picture from her teens.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, she wrote, "Lean, mean and all of 17!!! #Unfinished." The former Miss World looks tall and slim in a crop top and black denims paired with a matching denim jacket and heels. Her soft curls fall on her shoulders as she flashes a wide smile for the camera with utmost confidence.

Her industry friends and fans were delighted to see a never-seen-before version of Priyanka. Both Lara Dutta and Dia Mirza, who are also beauty queens from that time, commented, "I remember this girl!" Priyanka had won the Miss World title in 2000, the same year that Dia won the Miss Asia Pacific title and Lara Dutta became Miss Universe.

Priyanka's Agneepath co-star Hrithik Roshan reacted to the post, "Sweet," with a heart. Her The White Tiger co-star Rajkummar Rao, Katrina Kaif and Sonali Bendre, too, dropped a few hearts in the comments section. Preity Zinta, who was part of Priyanka's debut film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003, wrote, "So cute."

Also read: Kareena Kapoor chills with Malaika, Karisma on a fun night out, fans wonder if she is set to move to her new house

Priyanka was crowned Miss World 2000 at just the age of 18. As a part of the promotions of her memoir, she had shared a video that had her and her mom, Madhu Chopra, talking about the special day. Sharing the “stupidest thing” she said to her daughter at that moment, her mom said, “I had tears streaming down my eyes what’s going to happen. I just need to hug her. And when I hugged her I spoke the stupidest thing -- Instead of telling her that I was so glad, so happy that you’re Miss World. I said, ‘Babe, now what will happen to your studies’.”

