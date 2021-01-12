Kareena Kapoor chills with Malaika, Karisma on a fun night out, fans wonder if she is set to move to her new house
Kareena Kapoor is making the most of her time during the third trimester of her pregnancy. Late on Monday night, the Veere Di Wedding actor shared a group picture from her fun night out with her girl gang.
Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "It’s been a FORTUNE of memories... on to the next... to new beginnings. PS: #Fortune you have been kind #FortuneNights #EndOfAnEra #KaftanSeries."
Interestingly, Kareena resides in a building named Fortune Heights and is all set to move to a bigger apartment in the vicinity. Some of her fans wondered if the gathering was hosted ahead of the Khan family's departure from their old residence. A fan even asked, "Is it a goodbye to Fortune Heights?"
While Kareena is seen glowing in a yellow kaftan, her sister Karisma Kapoor and friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora opted for comfortable night suits for the get-together. All of them can be seen having a laugh as they settle on a couch with some yummy food, with Kareena in the centre. Two cakes are seen placed on the table in front of them and their wide smiles are proof they had a blast together.
Saif and Kareena had been overseeing the interior design work at the new apartment during the pandemic. Talking about why he was regularly spotted walking near his home, Saif had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “Our new home is being renovated, which is why I hop across to see how things are coming along and not because I feel cooped in.”
Earlier in the day, Kareena had kickstarted the week by dropping a fresh black-and-white selfie straight from the bedroom. She was simply chilling in bed on a lazy morning and captioned the picture, "Pjs on a Monday. what a life."
Kareena was also part of a get-together held last week which Karisma had skipped. Sharing a group picture from the evening on a terrace, Kareena had captioned it, "Reunited. Missing Lolo @therealkarismakapoor."
Kareena is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan and is due in February. She has been shooting for various commercials during this time after she wrapped up the shooting of her film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.
