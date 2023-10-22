Priyanka Chopra shares sun-kissed pic with Parineeti Chopra to wish her on her birthday: Hope you're surrounded by love

Priyanka Chopra has shared a sweet birthday post for cousin Parineeti Chopra who is celebrating her 35th birthday on Sunday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a throwback picture from her own birthday celebrations last year along with a message for Parineeti. Also read: When Parineeti Chopra opened up about adopting a child: ‘I want to have lots of kids’

Priyanka Chopra shared a throwback picture to wish Parineeti Chopra.

Addressing her by her nick name, Priyanka wrote, “Happiest birthday Tisha. Hope you're surrounded by so much love and joy today and always.” While Priyanka is seen in a yellow outfit, Parineeti is seen in a short white dress with Priyanka's yellow hairband across her head.

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra are very close to each other.

Priyanka and Parineeti are very close to each other. They have a six-year age gap. While Priyanka calls Parineeti ‘Tisha’, the latter calls her ‘Mimi didi’.

Priyanka's post on Parineeti's wedding

Priyanka could not fly down to Udaipur for the wedding celebration of Parineeti in September. She had however, flown to Delhi to attend her engagement ceremony earlier this year. Making up for her absence, Priyanka was among the first ones to comment on Parineeti's first wedding post.

She also shared a few pictures of Parineeti and Raghav as bride and groom on her Instagram along with a note to welcome Raghav to the Chopra family. Priyanka wrote, “Sending so much love to the newly weds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family @raghavchadha88 … hope you’re ready to dive into the crazy with us. Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we’re sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love. Love you little one. @parineetichopra."

In a separate post ahead of the wedding, Priyanka had written for Parineeti, "I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one...always wishing you so much love (red heart emoji) #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88."

Parineeti had wished Priyanka on her birthday

Parineeti had flown to Mexico to be a part of Priyanka's elaborate 40th birthday celebration last year. This year, Parineeti shared a picture from her engagement ceremony to wish Priyanka on her 41st birthday. The picture showed Priyanka fixing her hair at the ceremony. “Happiest birthday Mimi Didi…thank you for everything you do! I love you," Parineeti wrote along with the picture.

