Priyanka Chopra shares update on Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, her film with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt

Priyanka Chopra’s last Hindi film release was back in 2019 with Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink. She will eventually return to Bollywood over four years later in a female-led road movie Jee Le Zaraa, set to be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film sees her unite with two other top female actors of today--Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. In a recent interview, Priyanka called the two her friends and also shared an update on when the film goes on floors. Also read: Priyanka Chopra reveals why she got Alia Bhatt, Katrina onboard for Jee Le Zaraa

Priyanka has been active in Hollywood over the past few years, working in projects like The Matrix Resurrections, We Can Be Heroes, and the upcoming web series Citadel. But Bollywood has not been on her radar. Jee Le Zaraa was announced last year but hasn’t yet commenced shooting as Alia Bhatt was pregnant through much of 2022.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Priyanka refused to talk about when the film is going on floors, simply responding with “Hopefully, we are shooting soon”. But she did express her excitement at reuniting with Farhan Akhtar, who directed her in Don, and co-starring along Katrina Kaif and Alia. “I am so excited about it. I am shooting a movie with my friends. When you make a movie with your friends, it’s not work, it’s just creative fun. Hopefully we’ll shoot that next year,” she said.

She will also be seen next year in her much-delayed Hollywood rom-com Love Again. It was initially titled It's All Coming Back to Me, following which it was rechristened Text for You. The latest title change took place earlier this week. Priyanka said, “It’s finally releasing. It was a pandemic film and you know how it is. We worked really hard to be able to make a film during the pandemic but I’m so excited it’s coming out in May next year. It has Celine Dion and I am a big fan. She hasn’t released any new music for a very long time and our movie will have original music from her. It’s her acting debut in my movie so I am very excited.”

Priyanka’s next on screen appearance is likely to be the Prime Video sci-fi series Citadel, which is helmed by the Russo Brothers and also stars Richard Madden of Game of Thrones and Eternals-fame.

