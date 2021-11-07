Priyanka Chopra shows Bollywood dance moves at Lilly Singh's Diwali bash, see inside pics and videos

YouTuber Lilly Singh hosted a Diwali bash in Los Angeles, which saw Priyanka Chopra and many others in attendance. Inside videos and pictures from the party showed Priyanka displaying her Bollywood dance moves, Lilly dancing to Punjabi songs and guests doing the bhangra to the dhol beats.

Taking to Instagram, Lilly dropped a bunch of pictures from the bash on Sunday and wrote, "Last night was a movie. Love & Light with the Desi squad. Honoured to be surrounded by such incredible people. And then get lit with them. And then wild out with them. And then have senti talks with them. And then watch them WIN. I’m going to have to make this an annual thing."

The first picture showed Priyanka posing with Lilly, while holding the latter's dog Scarbro. While Priyanka wore a Sabyasachi modern Indian ensemble paired with shades and silver jewellery, Lilly wore a sherwani-style jacket with pants. There were more pictures of the two dancing to the music.

Other pictures showed Lilly with other guests, including Mindy Kaling, who wore an orange gown and mathapatti. Supermodel Tyra Banks, too, was seen posing with Lilly in a black ensemble.

Kal Penn also shared a video with Kunal Nayyar from the bash and wrote, “One of my first Diwalis in LA, there were just a tiny handful of us. This year, multiple celebrations with houses full of warm, talented people & good friends. Thank you @lilly for bringing peeps together last night. So much happiness. Love and light. #HappyDiwali.”

Before this, Priyanka had invited Lilly to her Diwali party at her Los Angeles residence. The guests came in traditional Indian ensembles. John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen had also attended the party.

