Priyanka Chopra snuggles with daughter Malti Marie at magazine shoot. Watch their adorable video

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes video from a magazine shoot. She posted a cute clip with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Thursday. It marked her first cover shoot with the little one for Vogue. The mother-daughter duo twinned in red outfits. In the video, little Malti can be seen restless, as her mother tried to snuggle her. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra poses with Malti for magazine, recalls her premature birth complications: 'She was as big as my hand')

In the loved-up video, Priyanka wore a red dress with a necklace. She kept her hair untied. Her daughter Malti sported a red frock. Priyanka lied down in a resting position and her daughter sat close to her. Malti sat while facing her mother and did not show her face. She can be seen fiddling with a toy. Priyanka took that object away from her and kept it down, and tried to snuggle her daughter.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared video, featuring her daughter with a red heart emoji.

Priyanka Chopra shares video with daughter Malti Marie Chopra via Instagram Stories.

During her interview with Vogue, Priyanka broke silence on being accused of ‘outsourcing’ her pregnancy as she had Malti via surrogacy. She said to British Vogue, “I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me.”

“But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip. I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too.”

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. They were engaged after two months of dating. In a joint statement on social media handle, the two announced the birth of their first child in January, 2022. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti, via surrogacy. Malti Marie's name is inspired by the middle name of the couple's mothers.

Priyanka will now be seen in Hollywood films like Love Again and Ending Things. She will also make her OTT debut with the Prime Video web series, Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, the sci-fi drama series is directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden with Priyanka. Priyanka also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. It will star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. This movie will mark Farhan's directorial comeback in Bollywood.

