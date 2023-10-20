Priyanka Chopra steals show in shimmery one-shoulder gown at DKMS Gala 2023. See pics

Priyanka Chopra attended the DKMS Gala 2023 and made a stunning appearance. Several pictures of the actor rocking the red carpet in a stunning green gown have started doing rounds on the internet. The event is being hosted in New York City. Also read: Kareena Kapoor on her infamous catfight with Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra at DKMS New York Gala

Priyanka Chopra's new look at DKMS Gala 2023.

Priyanka looked glamorous in a thigh-high shimmery green gown. The dress also came with one-shoulder look and a dramatic cape sleeve. Priyanka looked effortlessly beautiful as she finished off with neatly parted hair, minimal earrings and high heels. In one of the photos, Priyanka was seen posing with Stefano Curti.

Fans praise Priyanka

As photos of her from the event were shared by her fans on social media, fans have hailed her new look. One of them took to the comment section and wrote, “She looks so gorgeous, Rebecca's styling is perfect for her.” “Gorgeous,” added others. Someone also commented, “Most beautiful woman in the world.”

Meanwhile, several other celebrities have also reached the venue for the event. Among them are model Coco Rocha, Billy Porter and Lily Chee.

Priyanka Chopra

Last weekend, Priyanka spent some quality time with her family at Disney World before kickstarting work. She was out and about with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and her husband-singer Nick Jonas. They were joined by the singer's family as Kevin Jonas, Danielle and their kids were seen walking inside the theme park. A video of them arriving in a VIP line with their security has surfaced online.

Priyanka was last seen in Citadel followed by the Love Again alongside Sam Heughan. She will be next seen in Heads Of State. She had announced the film earlier this year, in which she will be starring with John Cena and Idris Elba.

In Bollywood, Priyanka was slated to be a part of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. While recent reports suggested that the film got shelved as Priyanka didn't like the script, a source previously told Hindustan Times that there was no creative difference. “There were never creative differences. It’s always been scheduling issues that have been going on for quite some time considering everyone has very active careers. Priyanka and Farhan’s production banner have worked very well and successfully multiple times and know how to create in a professional manner,” said a source.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.