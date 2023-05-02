Priyanka Chopra switches to red for MET Gala afterparty, rocks a shirt gown with tie. See pic

Priyanka Chopra slayed in black and white at the MET Gala on Tuesday as she walked the red carpet with husband Nick Jonas. Nick was in a black leather suit. The two changed to different outfits for the after-party with Priyanka in red and Nick in another black suit. Also read: Met Gala 2023 live updates: Alia Bhatt greets fans, Priyanka Chopra shares behind-the-scene pics

Priyanka Chopra in red for the MET GALA after-party.

Priyanka wore a quirky red shirt dress with a thigh-high slit and paired her red collar dress with a black tie and high pump heels. She also sported a quirky hairstyle with her hair roughly pinned over the forehead. Nick was in a black blazer and loose pants with sneakers. A picture of the couple was shared on Reddit before their official pictures were shared by the paparazzi.

On their way to the after-party, Nick had shared a funny video on TikTok from their car. The two were seated on each side of the huge car. They mimicked Doja Cat's MET Gala interview during which the rapper said ‘meow’ in response to the interviewer's questions. While Nick played the interviewer in the video, Priyanka simply responded with ‘meow’ to all his questions.

On her Instagram Stories, Priyanka also shared a picture with Malti sitting on her lap as she got her makeup done. She later shared a bunch of pictures of her and Nick from their MET Gala appearance. She captioned them, “First Monday in May,” as it was Monday in the US at the time.

For their MET Gala outing, both Priyanka and Nick wore Valentino outfits. Priyanka styled her thigh-slit black off-shoulder gown with regal bell sleeves with her white gloves matching the sleeves of her dress. She also wore an 11-carat diamond necklace.

Referred to as "fashion's biggest night out," the Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year's theme was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,’ based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.

