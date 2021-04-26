Priyanka Chopra turns into a golden girl on the sets of Citadel, asks fans to caption her pic

Priyanka Chopra has dedicated her social media accounts to mobilise resources in India. However, she recently slipped in a quick photo from the sets of Citadel. In the picture shared on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka was seen wearing a golden face mask.

She let her tresses rest on her shoulder while a towel was wrapped underneath her head. Priyanka shared the picture with the hashtag, 'set life' and 'Citadel.' She also asked fans to caption the picture.

Priyanka Chopra on the sets of Citadel.

Priyanka has been in London shooting for the project and photos from the sets had leaked a few weeks ago. Citadel is backed by the Russo Brothers, of the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame fame, and also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. The Amazon Prime Video series will mark Priyanka's digital debut.

Speaking about the actor, Joe Russo told Indianexpress.com, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now.”

Also Read: Anthony Hopkins reacts to Best Actor win at Oscars 2021, pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman amid fans backlash

Apart from Citadel, Priyanka also wrapped up her movie Text For You in London. The movie also stars Outlander's Sam Heughan and singer Celine Dion. Priyanka also wrapped The Matrix 4, with Keanu Reeves returning for the franchise, last year. Aside from her projects, Priyanka had her hands full with the release of her memoir, Unfinished. She also announced the Oscars 2021 nominations and was also seen attending the BAFTA awards earlier this month, where she also presented an award.

Her singer-husband Nick Jonas had joined Priyanka in London and spent time together. He also joined her at the BAFTA.